TOP York shopping destination McArthurGlen is hosting a new pop-up golf simulator to help children get into the swing of the sport and support a good cause.

The York Designer Outlet, just off the A19 at Fulford, has teamed up with Play to Par, a new indoor golf experience business based at Poppleton, York, to bring two of its simulator units to the shopping centre from this Saturday.

The golf units allow people of all ages and levels to practice in a safe environment, using real equipment, but with a screen displaying virtual holes and targets to aim for.

People will be able to pay to have a go from this Saturday until Sunday, August 21 as part of Play to Par's Summer Madness event.

During the week, the team behind Play to Par will also be running a fundraiser for Candlelighters, the Yorkshire charity that helps families of children being treated for cancer.

The fundraiser involves a putting competition to get your shot nearest the hole, with part of the entry fee going to Candlelighters and the remaining into a prize pot for winners to share.

The company will also be running the week-long competition at its site at Poppleton.

Trying golf at Play to Par in Poppleton. The York business will be having a pop up at McArthurGlen in York and will be raising money for Candlelighters

David Butler is the managing director at Play to Par and Craig Smith is the coach. They came up with the idea to support Candlelighters in honour of five-year-old Teddy Payne, who is being treated for cancer, and has been having golf lessons at Play to Par.

The Press has been reporting how Teddy, of Thornton-le-Clay near York, has been going through his cancer treatment with a smile and has been inspiring several York businesses to raise money for good causes in his name.

Craig said: “We are an indoor golf development establishment which caters for all ages and abilities. Much of our focus is around children and juniors learning to play golf from a young age in a fun and non-pressured environment.

“Teddy's story is one that has touched all of us at Play to Par and we wanted to help be it in any way possible. We are delighted McArthurGlen have supported us and we want as many as possible to come and try their luck in our competitions as the more we get entering the more we raise for Candlelighters which is the prime objective."

Teddy's dad, Carl Payne, said the impact Teddy's story was having on people in York was "unbelievable" and urged people to take part in the fundraiser as the Candlelighters charity was "close to their hearts".

He added: "Teddy is recovering brilliantly, but children are dying of the terrible disease daily."

For more details, visit: www.playtopar.com