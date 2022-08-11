A North Yorkshire family business that has created a range of British rapeseed oil-based products using its own farm-produced oil is celebrating a double win at the Great Taste Awards 2022.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil's Oak Smoked Oil and sister company, Charlie & Ivy's Horseradish Plant Based Mayonnaise were both awarded a gold star at the Guild of Fine Foods Great Taste Awards that were announced this week.

Often described as the ‘Oscars' of the food world, the prestigious Great Taste scheme is the world's largest and most trusted food and drink awards accreditation scheme and attracts over 10,000 entries every year.

Jason Thompson of Thixendale near Malton is responsible for product development for both the Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and Charlie & Ivy's brands and is delighted with the results.

He said: "Both products are made using a base of extra virgin cold-pressed Yorkshire-produced rapeseed oil and have been developed for flavour and versatility.

"We're particularly pleased to have gained a star for our first foray into the plant-based mayonnaise sector. A lot of the Charlie & Ivy's range is vegan friendly, but this is the first time that we have created a 100% plant-based product for our customers to enjoy.

"We have spent a long time perfecting the recipes for both products and we're proud that the judges like the flavour profiles that we have created."

"Winning these Great Taste stars is a huge achievement and is testament to our superior oil and our great team."

Of the Oak Smoked Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil that was entered in the Rapeseed Oil category, judges commented: "Bright yellow golden oil with an attractive glossy sheen. The natural buttery aroma is dominated by the smoke, but the texture is silky and buttery and although the smoke is strong, it has not given too much acrid bitterness and would be diluted when it is used as an ingredient."

Of Charlie & Ivy's Horseradish Plant Based Mayonnaise in the Plant-based category, the judges remarked: "A creamy mayonnaise with the correct viscosity and good colour, while the warmth from the horseradish builds in the mouth. A perfect condiment, especially with cold meats."

There were a record 14,205 products entered into Great Taste awards this year and only 37 percent of entries were accredited. 500 judges, comprised of judges, buyers, food writers and retailers, blind taste-tested the products between March and July.

Oak Smoked Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil is a collaboration with East Yorkshire smoked fare specialist, Staal Smokehouse and the Great Taste award is the latest of a long line of awards that the product has won since its launch in 2014.

Both products are available from delis, farm shops and independent retailers throughout the UK and from the respective websites yorkshirerapeseedoil.co.uk and charlieandivys.co.uk.