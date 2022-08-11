A NEW Canadian restaurant and drive-thru is due to open in Selby.

Tim Hortons, a Canadian restaurant popular for its coffee and doughnuts, plans to open its doors in Three Lakes Retail Park, in Selby, later this year, continuing its expansion across Yorkshire.

It will create up to 50 jobs in the local community, which both full time and part time roles. Tim Hortons coffee and bagel Picture: Fleet Street PR

The restaurant will have dine-in seating for up to 75 customers as well as a drive-thru. Delivery options will also be made available following the opening.

Customers can opt for the brand's signature coffee, doughnuts and 'Timbits', as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including hot sandwiches, wraps and burgers.

Tim Horton's 'Timbits' Picture: Fleet Street PR

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said: "We have a huge fan base in the North of England, so we are particularly excited to bring Tim Hortons to Selby for the first time.

"We are proud to continue our expansion in Yorkshire, bringing our Canadian charm to even more people in the county and expect lots of interest from the surrounding areas.

Tim Hortons chicken stack meal Picture: Fleet Street PR

"We are recruiting over 50 full and part time roles, and welcome applications from all those passionate about a career in hospitality, no matter the experience.

"We will be accepting applications from today via our website and look forward to connecting with community.”