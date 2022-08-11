YORKSHIRE Water has confirmed it is considering imposing a hosepipe ban after reservoir levels fell below 50 per cent - and York would be affected, even though it gets most of its water from the River Ouse.
Another possibility might be a repeat of the emergency tanker operation coducted during the drought of 1995, when lorryloads of water were taken out of the River Derwent at Loftsome Bridge water treatment works and taken along the M62 to top up reservoirs in West Yorkshire.
A Yorkshire Water spokesman said today: “Our reservoir stocks have dropped below 50 per cent, which is 20 per cent lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to the lack of rain we’ve seen in our region.
"With those things in mind, we’re carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region.
"As a result, temporary use bans and drought permits are the options we’re considering.”
Asked whether York residents would be affected by a ban, given that its water comes from the River Ouse rather than reservoirs, he said: "York does get water the majority of its water from the Ouse in normal circumstances, but it is also part of our wider water network, so would see restrictions if they are brought into place."
The Ouse does not run dry, even in the longest of droughts - such as those of 1976 and 1995.
Asked if the emergency tankering operation of 1995 would be repeated, the spokesman said: "We've got a range of options available to us as part of our drought plan, including bringing water in from outside the region, but no plans for that currently."
