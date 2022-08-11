YORKSHIRE Water has confirmed it is considering imposing a hosepipe ban after reservoir levels fell below 50 per cent - and York would be affected, even though it gets most of its water from the River Ouse.

Another possibility might be a repeat of the emergency tanker operation coducted during the drought of 1995, when lorryloads of water were taken out of the River Derwent at Loftsome Bridge water treatment works and taken along the M62 to top up reservoirs in West Yorkshire.