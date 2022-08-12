WE are already short of: home-produced food; home-produced energy; water; GPs; dentists, hospital places; school places; transport infrastructure, and are experiencing a potentially-lethal climate emergency.
Despite all this, our local authorities seem intent on allowing the building of several thousand new houses in this area, each one of which will make matters worse, and in the process destroy acres of much-needed prime farmland.
Madness. Utter madness.
Robert Batchelor,
Spring Bank Avenue,
Dunnington,
York
What is your view? Send us a letter
Feel strongly on an issue? Then join the debate and send us a letter to print in The Press and share online. Fill in the details via the Send Now button below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here