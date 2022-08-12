WE are already short of: home-produced food; home-produced energy; water; GPs; dentists, hospital places; school places; transport infrastructure, and are experiencing a potentially-lethal climate emergency.

Despite all this, our local authorities seem intent on allowing the building of several thousand new houses in this area, each one of which will make matters worse, and in the process destroy acres of much-needed prime farmland.

Madness. Utter madness.

Robert Batchelor,

Spring Bank Avenue,

Dunnington,

York