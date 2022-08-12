HERE is a possible solution to the matter of RAF Linton-on-Ouse.
Now that RAF Linton-on-Ouse, my ‘home’ for two years six decades ago, isn’t going to be a centre for asylum seekers, may I suggest an ‘alternative’ use for the base?
How about deploying it as an RAF station?
Ben Wallace seems to be a tenacious Defence Secretary; the idea might appeal to him and his department.
I don’t know the current state of health of the RAF but I have my suspicions and worries.
Issues of readiness, serviceability, training, capability and manpower could be areas of concern.
The Air Force has been through lean periods in its distinguished history; for example in the 1930s, when due to the rise of Nazi Germany, Britain had to play an urgent game of ‘catch up’.
Are there parallels with the present? Problem is, defence is just one item on the long list of big-spend commitments. Pity that in so many cases the UK doesn’t appear to have the calibre and stature of politician equipped to measure up to these challenges.
Derek Reed,
Middlethorpe Drive,
York
What is your view? Send us a letter
Feel strongly on an issue? Then join the debate and send us a letter to print in The Press and share online. Fill in the details via the Send Now button below...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel