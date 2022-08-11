YORK is set to enjoy - or endure - its hottest day of the current heatwave.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting a maximum of 30C, or 86F, today.
That is a degree cooler than it was previously predicting for today.
There will be more wall-to-wall sunshine today, and more tomorrow and on Saturday, with maximum temperatures around 30C both days, and again on Sunday, when there will be a little more cloud around.
The heatwave is set to break next Monday, when thunderstorms are possible, and most of next week will see more light rain and cloudier weather, with temperatures around 21C.
