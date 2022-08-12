A CARER in York, who will "go the extra mile for anyone" has been nominated for a Community Pride award this year.

Paula Pidd, who received numerous nominations, has been put forward for the Carer of the Year prize in this year's awards.

Paula, who works for Ebor Home Care in the city, has been described by her colleagues as "the best manager they've ever had."

They said: "Paula works seven days a week, whenever her clients, families and staff need her, she is there.

"She always goes beyond everyone’s expectations and treats every with the upper most respect. She doesn’t just sit in an office, she actually goes out into the community and does hands on work.

"She’ll never ask anyone to do anything she wouldn’t do herself and will go the extra mile for anyone. I’ve known her to accompany a client to hospital with family member at midnight.

"She is always supportive to her staff and thanks us everyday for our hard work. Through years of working in care I honestly don’t believe I’ve had a better manager."

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The winner of last year's Carer of the Year award was Julie Norman - who was nominated for her fantastic efforts supporting the community around York.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

All nominees must live in or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.