FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a combine harvester caught fire in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 11.49pm yesterday (August 10) to Aldborough near Boroughbridge after reports of a farm fire.

Crews from Ripon, Knaresborough, Tadcaster and Wetherby along with the water bowser also from Tadcaster responded to a report of a baling machine on fire in a field.

Station manager Bob Hoskins said: "Crews worked in very arduous conditions, with farmers to help create a fire break.

"Resources provided by local farmers greatly assisted the fire service and prevented the incident spreading further.

"Please take care in the hot weather."

Firefighters tackled a combine harvester fire at Aldborough near Boroughbridge. Picture: Bob Hoskins