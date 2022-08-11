A WOMAN has been arrested and had her car seized after being stopped by North Yorkshire Police.

Officers from North Yorkshire stopped a Ford Fiesta on Tuesday night (August 9) over the force border in Pool In Wharfedale near Leeds.

Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.

He said: "Occupants of the vehicle were all linked to drug use and we used our stop search powers.

"The driver also tested positive on Drug Wipe and was arrested.

"A defective bonnet catch on the vehicle meant it received an immediate prohibition.

"Due to drug use, we were unable to obtain a specimen of blood from the driver for analysis.

"It materialised though that she had provided false details and was unlicensed and uninsured.

"She’ll now face the court for those offences and that of obstructing a Police Constable.

"The vehicle was seized and another unroadworthy and uninsured car has been removed from the roads."

