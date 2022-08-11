As a York resident who will be directly affected by the stopping up of Leeman Road, I am sad that the development of York Central has turned into a ‘them and us’ situation (National Railway Museum plan which will cut off Leeman Road route is approved, August 5).
No-one disputes that the NRM is important for York, and as someone who worked for City of York Council for many years, I have never held with ‘council bashing’ as a pastime. However, the refusal of the council and museum to consider residents’ concerns about personal safety and access to the city when Leeman Road is closed suggests that those who ask questions about corporate plans are seen as little more than inconvenient obstacles.
We all want York to have a better future. No-one doubts that tourist attractions are vital to this. But who is this future supposed to be for, if not for the residents? And please don’t tell me all the extra income from tourism, retail and hospitality will go into services for York people. I’m not that naïve.
Jane Roberts, Hardisty Cloisters, York
