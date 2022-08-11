As a York resident who will be directly affected by the stopping up of Leeman Road, I am sad that the development of York Central has turned into a ‘them and us’ situation (National Railway Museum plan which will cut off Leeman Road route is approved, August 5).

No-one disputes that the NRM is important for York, and as someone who worked for City of York Council for many years, I have never held with ‘council bashing’ as a pastime. However, the refusal of the council and museum to consider residents’ concerns about personal safety and access to the city when Leeman Road is closed suggests that those who ask questions about corporate plans are seen as little more than inconvenient obstacles.