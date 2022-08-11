Martin Lewis is right to emphasise how impacted households will be by the looming energy price rise to £4,250 by January.

As a result millions will find themselves not only in energy but also food poverty. This will have drastic consequences for personal health and will result in increasing numbers of people going into even more debt.

Fortunately there are organisations like Christians Against Poverty (CAP) there to help. I have worked with CAP and can attest to how helpful an organisation it is for those in debt. CAP is regularly recommended by Martin Lewis and its services are available in York and district and nationwide.

John D Brian, Wilberfoss

 