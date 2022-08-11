Martin Lewis is right to emphasise how impacted households will be by the looming energy price rise to £4,250 by January.
As a result millions will find themselves not only in energy but also food poverty. This will have drastic consequences for personal health and will result in increasing numbers of people going into even more debt.
Fortunately there are organisations like Christians Against Poverty (CAP) there to help. I have worked with CAP and can attest to how helpful an organisation it is for those in debt. CAP is regularly recommended by Martin Lewis and its services are available in York and district and nationwide.
John D Brian, Wilberfoss
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here