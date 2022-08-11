I was a taxi driver a few years ago, before Uber came on the scene. At the time there was just, and only just, enough work to go around for the York taxi and private hire drivers. So I can fully understand their frustration today.

I now think it is time City of York Council put a complete ban on Uber in the city before things get to a complete breaking point. The council has said previously that there would be a ban in place. Unfortunately they don’t seem to have the courage to actually put it into practice.