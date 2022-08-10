A MAN and a woman who were seriously injured in an assault at their home in York have been discharged from hospital.
The two people were taken to hospital after the attack in their home at Rosemary Court off Navigation Road, between Foss Islands Road and Walmgate, in the early hours of July 31, and the entranceway to some flats was taped off by police.
North Yorkshire Police said then that both people remained in a serious condition in hospital after the attack.
A spokesperson said officers were looking for a suspect whom they described as a small white man in his early 20’s and of a slim build, with short brown hair styled to the side.
They said officers were appealing for anyone who might have witnessed anyone in the area around the time of the incident or who might have CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation to phone 101 quoting ref: 12220134138.
They added that officers believed the assault was an isolated incident.
A spokeswoman said today that both people had been discharged from hospital, no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.
