THERE is still time to vote in one final push to “help bring rail back home to York”.

York is one of the six shortlisted contenders to be the home of the new Great British Railways (GBR) headquarters.

GBR is set to be a ‘once in a generation’ reform to Britain’s railways, creating a single public body responsible for the sector to enable it to run more efficiently, according to the Government.

City leaders estimate that being home to the headquarters would add £110 million to York’s economy and create 1,600 new jobs.

York has fought off stiff competition from 41 other British cities which made a bid top host the HQ, and is now one of the last six contenders along with Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

While the secretary of state for transport will make the final decision, members of the public can influence the outcome with the deadline to cast a vote being this Monday, August 15, at 5pm.

Campaigners are asking for a “final push” and urging residents who haven’t already had their say to vote for York.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, along with York Labour Party, has been campaigning this summer to encourage people to vote for York.

Ms Maskell said: “Bringing the headquarters to York will consolidate our rail sector, spark innovation and attract new, good quality jobs to our city.

“York leads the rail industry in advanced and digital rail and has the skills ready to ensure that GBR is a success from day one.

“York made the railways and the railways made York. We need everyone to play their part in this final push so get out your phones or switch on your laptops and vote now.”

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, added: “It has been excellent to see the support from residents, partners, and businesses backing York’s bid.

“Public voting for the GBR HQ closes on Monday, August 15. There is still time to support the bid and help bring rail back home to York.

York CEntral could be home to GBR HQ

“Our city’s strengths are clear, we have the perfect site in York Central, situated in the centre of the city and located next to York Rail Station, which in turn is at the heart of the largest rail cluster outside of London and the South-East.

“To locate GBR here will not only mean investment and opportunities for residents in York, but also support the wider Yorkshire economy, representing a real opportunity to deliver levelling up, with one in 10 of the most deprived communities in the UK within an hour’s train journey of the city.

“With our rich rail heritage and growing rail sector and skills based in the city, we know that York is the natural home for rail.

“Please vote now, it only takes a minute and your vote could make the difference.”

Entries close on Monday, August 15, at 5pm. To vote visit here