A MAN ended up in hospital after he was attacked in the street in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information after a violent incident which took place in Richmond market place between 12.40am and 12.45am on Friday (August 5).
A police spokesman said: "One man assaulted another man, causing facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
"The offender is described as in his late 20’s, around 6ft tall, of a skinny build with short brown curly hair and wearing a white t-shirt.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can help identify the suspect."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Lisa.Recchia@northyorkshire.police.uk you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 88 Lisa Recchia.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220137599.
