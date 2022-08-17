DO you recognise this shop which has stopped these two York shoppers in their tracks?
Our latest archive photo from The Press's nostalgia collection features a legendary shop that sparked great interest when it opened in the city, but was then very short-lived.
York children were full of excitement when the bosses of the famous toy shop Hamley's announced they had chosen the former Leak & Thorp site in Coney Street for its first shop outside London.
The York toy store opened in 1987 - but within months there were rumours it was going to close, and sure enough within a year it had gone.
Many readers have fond memories of Hamley's in York, despite its brevity on our high street.
We have some more photos of the store and other places readers used to love to go as children growing up in York over the next two pages.
