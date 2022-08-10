NORTH Yorkshire Police has issued an update after a man died following a disturbance at a York jeweller's shop.

North Yorkshire Police say they have been notified by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that they will not be investigating the police’s actions in response to the incident at Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street on July 26, nor have they directed North Yorkshire Police to carry out its own local investigation into the officers’ actions.

As The Press reported at the time, 39-year-old Sam Diatta, from York, tragically died in a disturbance at Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street in York city centre a short while later.

As The Press reported at the time of the incident last month, North Yorkshire Police officers received several reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately Sam began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

The incident was referred to the IOPC by North Yorkshire Police in line with standard procedure when someone dies following police attendance at an incident.

The police and medical investigations into the circumstances and cause of Sam’s death are ongoing, and the four people who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.