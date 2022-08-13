WE asked readers: "Where was your favourite place to go in York as a kid?".

And we have been bowled over by your replies: more than 250 on our Facebook page alone.

From favourite toy shops, to going swimming, or popping into a long-gone local cafe, this is a real trip down memory lane.

Here are 20 of your answers - highlighting some of the best places for children in York back in the day...

1. Julie Lee: "Co-op Christmas ride, St George's when the fair came and Woolies for my records on a Saturday."

2. Joanne King: "York railway station at Christmas to meet Santa off the train and on his sleigh to the Co-op and to see the Christmas display where you put a penny in and something moved. Magical!"

3. Lesley Newlove: "Loved Woolworths and BHS. The ice rink when it was at the Castle Museum and years ago they used to have fantastic firework displays at Bootham Park Hospital in the grounds."

4: James Peter Lawton: "Londons toy shop - my Nan lived nearby." Emma Slater said: "Londons toy shop! We thought we actually went to London!"

5. Andrea Fergus: "Christmas pantomime at the Theatre Royal. Frothy coffees in the Acropolis cafe. Saturday morning cinema at the Odeon."

6. Jools L-W: "York Railway Museum when it was in the building currently occupied by The York Railway Institute (before it was the National Railway Museum)."

7. Alison Stevens: "Waterworld."

8. Steven Holmes: "Precious's toy shop on Petergate and the chip shop there too."

Precious toy shop in Petergate, York

9. Vicki Grimbley: "Precious’ or Elektra toy shops. And failing that, Bumbles cafe for a knickerbocker glory with my mum … or Danish Kitchen."

10. Jenny Pickard: "Forever changes and Classics?..I was a grunge kid so loved my nirvana shirts and tiedyed skirts."

11. Kerry Illingworth: “Hamley’s toy shop, down Coney Street. Also Leak & Thorp and Rowntrees Park outdoor pool."

12. Geoffrey Gowlett: "Boyes when it was by the bridge used to feed the spider monkeys on first floor."

Boyes store by Ouse Bridge in York in the 1980s

13. Julie Maycock: "Bootham Crescent to watch the footy with my brothers!"

14. Joanne Goddard: "Davygate arcade and the computer store there."

15. Shirley Smith: "Terry's Restaurant in St Helens Square. I felt so special being taken there for lunch when I was a little girl."

16. Matt Smith: "Edmund Wilson’s pool when they had the inflatable out."

17. Rebecca Walker: "Homestead Park and there was a plastic tube maze, like a hamster run but for children! Anyone else remember this or did I make it up?!"

18. Maria Potter Baxter: "Miniature railway on hob moor side of rail tracks."

19. Daniel Vass: "Poppins Cafe, Woolworths and Londons toy shop."

Poppins cafe in York

20. Verity Grantham: "Roller disco at the Ryedale Stadium."

