DO you have room in your home and your heart for a trio of 11-week-old kittens?

Fizz, Milo and Jake have been at the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane for 11 weeks now - and surprisingly there has so far been very little interest from anyone interested in 'adopting' them.

Staff say they were admitted to the animal home by an RSPCA inspector because their needs were not getting met.

They were a little underweight when they first arrived at the centre, but after some TLC are now fit and healthy and ready to start a new life.

"They have so much to look forward to now and will make the most fantastic family pets," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"They are young, cheeky and playful and will bring a lucky family so much happiness and joy."

Staff say the kittens will need adopters who will not leave them on their own for long periods of time while they are still so young.

"But they love to play around together and then after a little snack will curl up for a snooze, ready for more playtime,"v the staff member said.

"As soon as they spot staff coming they will rub for cuddles and even try to jump on their shoulders.

"They really are smashing little kittens."

Staff at the animal home are hoping someone can be found who will be prepared to adopt all three kittens together -m although they accept that this is a big ask.

Fizz (a black and white female), Milo (a black male) and Jake (a black and white male) are suitable to live with other pets and children aged seven years and over.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk