SHOPPERS and people visiting York city centre at the weekend are being asked to keep an eye out for emergency services teams.
This Saturday (August 13) city police officers, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, York Rescue Boat, The York BID will be in Coney Street hosting a family friendly community day from 1pm-4pm.
A North Yorkshire police spokesman urged people to drop by and have a chat with the teams.
He said: "Bring your family to meet the team, learn more about the role of the emergency services, and have a look around some of the emergency response vehicles you might have seen around York.
"We're also hoping that the police dogs will put in an appearance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here