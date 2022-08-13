CONGRATULATIONS to same sex couple Alessandro & Ryan Merchant-Russo who have tied the knot at the Principal hotel in York.

The newly married couple got engaged in front of Edinburgh Castle on their anniversary. The castle was lit up pink and provided the perfect backdrop for Alessandro to pop the question.

Upon choosing a venue, the Principal was their first choice. They said they instantly fell in love with the luxury hotel for its atmosphere, stunning staircase, impressive oak room and unrivalled garden.

The pair met via Tinder in late 2014 but officially met in person in early 2015. Their love blossomed and fast forward seven years, they are proud to celebrate their marriage in front of their friends and family.

Alessandro and Ryan Merchant-Russo on their wedding day at the Principal in York.

The wedding day

The wedding was held in the Oak Room at the Principal. The Oak Room features grand oak panels, decorative finishings, with double-height sash windows and rolling views of the hotel gardens and York Minster. With it being a summer wedding, they were able to take advantage of the warm weather and capture the essence of their magical day with a selection of stunning photos in the garden.

Some 72 guests were present to witness the occasion. The grooms wore navy suits with special cufflinks that were personalised and celebrated Pride. The bridesmaids were the sisters of the grooms while the best men were the mothers.

After the ceremony, the wedding party tucked into a three-course meal - soup, then a choice of beef and cod for mains, and finished with cheesecake.

Cake and flowers

You can’t have a wedding without a three-tier cake and stunning flowers. Supplied by Cakes Unlimited of Yorkshire, the cake consisted of white and yellow roses running up the middle and light blue ribbon around the base of each tier. Each tier had a different filling, the bottom tier was Victoria sponge, the middle tier was lemon, while the top tier was red velvet.

Yellow and white roses featured throughout the wedding, along with some blue forget me nots and stunning foliage. On the larger tables there was a mix of larger white flowers, yellow and white roses, making for perfect centrepieces.

What made the day extra special

The dancefloor played host to a number of dance battles and terrible 'Dad dancing' which continued long into the night.

Alessandro and Ryan were delighted with the venue and service that was provided by the hotel. They will definitely look to stay at Principal York in the future.

