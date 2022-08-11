A WOMAN has been nominated for a Community Pride award this year for her "invaluable" and "amazing" work supporting the people of York.

Gillian Lilley has been nominated for the Health Service Hero prize in this year's awards.

Gillian, or Gill, has worked as a registered residential manager at Sherbutt Residential Services for over 20 years - starting out as a support worker.

One of her colleagues who nominated her described Gill as an "amazing motivating manager" - who has continued to support the whole team, especially throughout the last two years whilst in the Covid pandemic.

They said: "Gill is an integral part of our company. She always comes to work with a smile on her face and her care knowledge is second to none and is invaluable to our company.

"We think Gill is amazing and would love her to recognised for her hard work with this award."

The awards, which are run in partnership with City of York Council, feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The winner of last year's Health Service Hero award was Kirstie Vincer - who was nominated for her fantastic efforts supporting the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. She was described by those who nominated her as the "Churchill for North Ryedale," putting others first to help and save lives.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.

Nominations are now closed for this year's Community Pride awards - and will open again in early next year.

Gill has been invited to the awards ceremony later in the year - where the winners of each category will be revealed. Three finalists for each prize will be in attendance at the event.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.