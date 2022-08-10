A YORK bar is bringing an ice-cream van offering free ice-creams into the city centre.

On August 29 high-street cocktail bar, Slug & Lettuce (S&L), which has two bars in York city centre - in Low Ousegate and Back Swinegate - will be bringing its ice-cream van to Kings Staith from 12 noon.

The van is part of a bid to plug four new limited edition ice cream-inspired cocktails which are available in bars until September 30.

The S&L ice-cream van will be touring the UK, giving away 500 free ice-creams in each location. The first 30 customers will also receive an exclusive goodie bag including a Beauty BLVD lipstick and partygoers can scan a QR code to get a free summer cocktail at any Slug & Lettuce throughout the summer months.

Slug & Lettuce in York is launching a range of free ice-cream inspired cocktails

The four cocktails are:

• Fab You Lous: Gordon’s Premium Pink gin, grenadine and strawberry syrup with lemon juice and pineapple juice, topped off with sprinkles.

• Mag Yum: Smirnoff Red Label vodka, Disaronno Velvet cream liqueur and caramel syrup, finished with chocolate powder.

• Slugero: Malibu coconut rum, passionfruit purée and mango juice, finished with squirty cream.

• Tongue Twister: Smirnoff Vanilla vodka, melon liqueur, lemon juice and apple juice, drizzled with grenadine.