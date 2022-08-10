A POPULAR attraction in North Yorkshire has launched a brand new after hours event featuring mermaids.

SEA LIFE is excited to announce that its ‘After Hours with the Mermaids’ event is arriving in Scarborough on September 16 and 17.

Taking the sea-crets of the deep ocean and sharing with the audience, the mermaids will put on a show of underwater magic within the attraction’s ocean tank for the whole family to enjoy.

Jenn McDonough, general manager at SEA LIFE Manchester, where the event is also being held, said: “We are so excited to welcome back our After-Hours event once again. The mermaid performances are so popular with the public as they truly are mesmerising.

"The sea is full of magical mysteries and we’re proud to be able to share this with our visitors."

In Scarborough, the event will run between 4pm – 6pm, with tickets costing £19.95 for adults and just £17.50 for children.