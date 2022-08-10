YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has submitted her contribution for the Parliamentary Covid Quilt, which aims to remember those who lost their lives to the pandemic.
The rainbow background represents the NHS, with the city scape recalling the bad time people faced. The Yorkshire Rose shows how we bind together and the words ‘Just want to keep you safe’ recall the MP’s motto and prayer during the pandemic.
The quilt is currently being assembled with contributions from MPs across the country.
Ms Maskell said her square for the quilt marks those who lost their lives to Covid-19 in York.
She added: “I was determined to ensure that York was represented on the quilt and everyone who volunteered and gave in extraordinary ways, suffered and sacrificed were represented by this block. I am so proud of how our city came together to care for one another; this must be our legacy.
“I hope that this tribute will mean something for people across York and very much hope that people will be able to see the quilt when it is complete.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here