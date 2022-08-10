DID you go to St Lawrence’s Junior School in the mid '50s and '60s?

A few old school friends, who attended St Lawrence’s Junior School from 1956 to 1963, are holding a re-union at Acomb Conservative Club on Thursday October 6 from 12 noon.

Two former pupils, David Alderson and Graham Bradbury, came across old school class photographs during the Covid-19 lockdowns and decided it would be a good idea to find where their old friends were now.

Graham said: "Because we were approaching our 70th birthdays it seemed quite an appropriate time to celebrate with old friends. We would be delighted to meet with anyone who attended the school when it was located off Lawrence Street."

He added: "The original school was pulled down in the late 1960s – it would have been nice to hold the reunion in the church hall – but for convenience and ease of organisation it will be held in Acomb."

So the search is on for for pupils from other years who would like to attend and old photographs or memorabilia to bring along to the reunion.

Anyone interested, or with information on former pupils no longer in the York area, can email school@gh25.co.uk

