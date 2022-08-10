A YORK couple have turned around the 'worst house on the street' for a TV show - and made £70,000.

Couple Gemma, 34, office manager, and Scott, 42, sales consultant, who met in Dubai, had bought a three-bedroom terrace house with 1960s decor, less than ten minutes from York city centre, for £195,000, which included a kitchen complete with fungus on the walls due to the damp.

They appeared on Channel 4 TV show Worst House on the Street last night (Tuesday, August 9), to enlist the expert advice of presenters and property developers, brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette Douglas, with a £20,000 budget to bring it up to date.

The kitchen had fungus and mould on the walls Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

The newly renovated kitchen Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

When entering the house for the first time, Scarlette said: "Goodness knows when this was last decorated! It's a 1960s time capsule!"

Stuart added: "It's like a tardis! They may have bought a gem, but it needs to be dragged into the 21st century!"

Over 14 weeks, the first-time buyers renovated the house and uncovered its original Victorian features, including pannelled doors, patterned tiled flooring in the hallway and a wooden staircase hidden by the dated carpet.

The original dining room Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

The new dining area Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

Following the Douglas' advice, they turned one of the bedrooms into a large family bathroom, and the downstairs bathroom into a WC and utility room. They knocked down the garage to make room for a courtyard and a larger garden space.

The original living room Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

The new living room Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

By the end of the programme, Gemma and Scott had spent £31,000 on renovations and made a 32 per cent profit, with estate agents averaging its new value at £298,000. This means the couple had made £72,000 on the house.

At the end of the programme, Gemma said: "I don't think we could ever have imagined we would make that much in such a short amount of time.

"We're looking forward to moving in, getting the cat in, settling down - we're super, super happy, over the moon."

The couple said future renovation plans may include a loft conversion to create a third bedroom.

To watch the full episode, click here.