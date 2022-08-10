A YORK couple have turned around the 'worst house on the street' for a TV show - and made £70,000.
Couple Gemma, 34, office manager, and Scott, 42, sales consultant, who met in Dubai, had bought a three-bedroom terrace house with 1960s decor, less than ten minutes from York city centre, for £195,000, which included a kitchen complete with fungus on the walls due to the damp.
They appeared on Channel 4 TV show Worst House on the Street last night (Tuesday, August 9), to enlist the expert advice of presenters and property developers, brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette Douglas, with a £20,000 budget to bring it up to date.
When entering the house for the first time, Scarlette said: "Goodness knows when this was last decorated! It's a 1960s time capsule!"
Stuart added: "It's like a tardis! They may have bought a gem, but it needs to be dragged into the 21st century!"
Over 14 weeks, the first-time buyers renovated the house and uncovered its original Victorian features, including pannelled doors, patterned tiled flooring in the hallway and a wooden staircase hidden by the dated carpet.
Following the Douglas' advice, they turned one of the bedrooms into a large family bathroom, and the downstairs bathroom into a WC and utility room. They knocked down the garage to make room for a courtyard and a larger garden space.
By the end of the programme, Gemma and Scott had spent £31,000 on renovations and made a 32 per cent profit, with estate agents averaging its new value at £298,000. This means the couple had made £72,000 on the house.
At the end of the programme, Gemma said: "I don't think we could ever have imagined we would make that much in such a short amount of time.
"We're looking forward to moving in, getting the cat in, settling down - we're super, super happy, over the moon."
The couple said future renovation plans may include a loft conversion to create a third bedroom.
To watch the full episode, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here