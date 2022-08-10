YORK couple turn around the 'worst house on the street' for a TV show - and make £70,000.

Couple Gemma, 34, office manager, and Scott, 42, sales consultant, who met in Dubai, had bought a three-bedroom terrace house with 1960's decor, less than 10 minutes from York city centre, for £195,000, which included a kitchen complete with fungus on the walls due to the damp.

They appeared on Channel 4's 'Worst House on the Street' last night (Tuesday, August 9), to enlist the expert advice of presenters and property developers, brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette Douglas, with a £20,000 budget to bring it up to date.

The kitchen had fungus and mould on the walls Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

The newly renovated kitchen Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

Over 14 weeks, the first time buyers renovated the house and uncovered its original Victorian features, inlcuding pannelled doors, patterned tiled flooring in the hallway and a wooden staircase hidden by the dated carpet.

The original dining room Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

The new dining area Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

Following the Douglas' advice, they turned one of the bedrooms into a large family bathroom, and the downstairs bathroom into a WC and utility room. They knocked down the garage to make room for a courtyard and a larger garden space.

The original living room Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

The new living room Picture: Channel 4 Worst House on the Street episode 2

By the end of the programme, Gemma and Scott had spent £31,000 on renovations and made a 32 per cent profit, with estate agents averaging its new value at £298,000. This means the couple had made £72,000 on the house.

At the end of the programme, Gemma said: "I don't think we could've ever have imagined we would make that much in such a short amount of time.

"We're looking forward to moving in, getting the cat in, settling down - we're super, super happy, over the moon."

To watch the full episode, click here.