THE RSPCA will be holding a summer fayre later this month to raise vital funds for its animal home off Landing Lane in York.

The home is an independent animal shelter which relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

Many of the animals it looks after are domestic pets that have been abandoned or neglected.

The Press features a regular weekly column - Adopt a Pet – in which we help the RSPCA to find new homes for some of the animals.

The summer fayre will be at Homestead Park from 11am-5pm on Saturday August 20.

Dawn Carlin, the fundraiser for the RSPCA’s York, Harrogate & District Branch, said there had already been Christmas and Easter fayres held at the animal home last year and earlier this year.

“But this is the first Summer Fair post covid and the first we have had away from the animal home,” she said.

“We decided to move the fair to the beautiful surroundings of Homestead Park so the animals didn't get stressed with the noise. This also allows us to make the event bigger than we have ever had it, as well as people being able to attend while remaining safe.”

The fayre will include a dog show, plus BBQ, cakes, animal accessories, homemade preserves as well as activities for children, including biscuit decorating, hook a duck, lob a loo roll and tin can alley.

“We have a pre-loved pocket money toy stall where children can purchase toys for less than normal,” Dawn said. “We also have a fantastic tombola, bottle tombola and raffle with some amazing prizes, including winning a MINI Electric for the weekend thanks to Vertu Motors at Clifton Moor.”