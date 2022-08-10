A POPULAR children’s attraction is celebrating its fifth anniversary in style.

William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver.

The family attraction opened its doors again for the summer after a challenging two years because of the global pandemic.

Brand-new for this year the site now boasts a homemade ice-cream parlour and a well-designed beach area, while planning permission has been granted for a camping site, which is now open.

Tor, who created William’s Den with her husband Christian on their farm, explained that Covid had given them the opportunity to develop plans to make William’s Den one of the finest family tourist destinations in the north of England.

Tor said: “There’s no doubt that Covid was a challenge, and gave us many sleepless nights, but with every challenge comes an opportunity. And we seized this opportunity as best we could.

“The new attractions, together with the camping site, underline that William’s Den is an attraction for all the family, not just children. The ice-cream parlour reinforces our reputation for award-winning food, while the camping site provides the opportunities for families to escape from the pressures of modern live and to enjoy our beautiful East Yorkshire countryside.”

William’s Den was inspired by Tor and Christian’s son William who, when asked how he wanted to celebrate his fifth birthday, came up with the simple concept of wanting to take a few of his friends into the local woods to explore, build dens and cook food on a campfire.

William’s Den seen from the air

Tor said: “The children loved it. It was great to see the smiles on their faces, hear their shrieks of joy and just watch their imagination. It was this day which finally gave us the exciting vision of what we wanted to create. We think the best childhoods start with imagination and adventure.

“We grew up in the countryside surrounded by open spaces and the freedom to play outside in all weathers for hours on end. Our childhood years were spent endlessly running, jumping, cycling, exploring, den building and using our wild imaginations to entertain each other until it was time for bed.

“I often hear parents saying ‘We’ve had an amazing day. The only problem is my children don’t want to go home.’ This makes me feel extremely emotional, and I know I’ve achieved what I set up to do. And it has led to our new camp site, which means you don’t have to leave at the end of the day.”

Last month William’s Den picked up a prestigious National Farm Attraction Network (NFAN) award.

Christian and Tor Carver, of William's Den in North Cave, near York with Jules Hudson and Ben Hoskin, Chief Operating Officer of sponsors Regency Purchasing Group