WINNERS from hundreds of the very best under 18 riders are celebrating following their performances at the British Eventing International Youth Championships.

The championships, which were held at Bishop Burton College in the East Riding of Yorkshire for the second time, ran from Wednesday August 3 to Sunday August 7 and saw talented young athletes compete in dressage, cross country and showjumping classes.

Following a "spectacular" opening ceremony, which included a performance from stunt rider Katharine Pickering complete with fire breathing, competitors representing eight regions across the UK were put through their paces in the ultimate equestrian challenge.

Thanks to investment from Bishop Burton College in their equine facilities, entrants had the opportunity to compete on a cross country course designed by Joe Weller, a British Eventing Gold Course Builder and BE Silver Course Designer.

Catherine Sykes, event organiser and equine event coordinator at Bishop Burton said “We’re delighted to have hosted the International Youth Championships at Bishop Burton for a second year, it’s been a fantastic competition.

"We have seen outstanding riding and sportsmanship from all the young riders who took part. A huge thanks to everyone who has supported the championships.

"The sponsors in combination with officials, volunteers, trade stand attendees and staff from across the college, all help to make this prestigious competition a true championship event for young and up and coming riders.”

The eight teams were not only competing for individual honours, but also for the team honours for their region. The winners of the various classes, including Bishop Burton student Lucy Copeland, who won the BE90 Open under 18s Championship individual honours, were presented with prizes supplied by headline event sponsors Baileys Horse Feeds and the college on the final day of the competition. Lucy’s regional team, the North, took the honours for the team competition in this class.

Lucy said: "I was honoured to be representing the North in the championships and to receive the individual and teams honours for my class is a dream come true.

"It has been a once in a lifetime experience to compete alongside all of these amazing riders on my home turf at Bishop Burton.”

The BE100 Open under 18s Championship individual honours was won by Archie Humfrey with the South East claiming the team honours. The individual honours for the Baileys Horse Feed Championship went to Charlotte Bull and the team honours was won by the Central team. Finally, Katie Edgar claimed the individual honours in the Bailey Horse Feed Championship.

NFU Mutual Beverley & Hedon, Visit East Yorkshire, Bedmax Shavings and Lindum sponsored the event.

Further horse trials are planned for October this year and May 2023 at Bishop Burton, in addition to Lincolnshire Horse Trials in March 2023.