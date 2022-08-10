York writers’ group Pen to Paper publishes its first anthology with Lendal Press as its editor Lizzi Linklater reports

Something Brewing is a range of surprising works from 14 local writers. Within its bright covers sit remarkable poetry, stories, novel extracts and scripts where the voice of each writer is clearly heard.

The final drafts of each piece were reached through dedicated effort on the part of all concerned, by guided group critique, and ultimately by each writer working alongside me - with Margaret Evans my co-editor - to reach a version that we were all happy with: collaboration in its happiest form.

The anthology was initially so titled because our meeting place was the Upstairs Room of the wonderful Brigantes Pub on Micklegate (itself a later tragic casualty of Covid).

Here, pints of beer were never far from the aching hands of thirsty souls instructed by stern old me to write their socks off or to think more deeply about some literary concept or other.

Moreover, we cleverly devised that not only did the title fit the buzzy, busy vibe of the pub, but that it did equal justice to the act of creativity itself; how the mind of the writer constantly brews up new ideas, focusses on unusual perceptions and makes sense of the puzzlement of life.

What we didn’t know, starting work on the book as we did in autumn 2019, was that something else was brewing. That Covid was already stirring, had begun its increasingly tenacious reach and would alter everybody’s lives in dramatic, unrecognisable ways.

I set up Pen to Paper 15 years ago, and while we have frequently showcased our work via dazzling performances at literary festivals and the like, we’d never got round to an actual anthology.

Having begun the process, we decided to continue and so, gathered around our screens, we Zoomed our way forward. In retrospect this was the best thing we could have done; the lockdowns created no end of difficulties with isolation oftentimes being a destructive, potentially harmful aspect. On Zoom I carried on with the tricky process of receiving submissions, managing critiquing sessions and with the co-operation of the writers and Margaret, finally assembling the anthology.

Something Brewing - the anthology from York writers' group Pen to Paper

I’m delighted to say that it was accepted for publication by Seline Duzenli of Lendal Press, an imprint of the established Valley Press, and will be published this month (on August 11).

In this energetic collection you’ll find prose that brims with life: of York’s historical violence, personal tragedy, loneliness, yearning, fantasy and how kindness returns to the giver in unexpected ways. There is raucous humour and quiet thoughtfulness. Oh, and there is the astonishing adventure of Bear who crashes through any notion of seriousness with her big-hearted antics and subtly subversive ways. ‘You’re not supposed to have fun!’ the Important Person ordered. ‘Also, I don’t want everyone, especially children, playing on this ice, it must go. It’s a pernicious puddle, a dangerous drainage malfunction, an icy irritation. We need the gardens tidy for the arrival of our Famous Guest from Russia, so hurry up!’ and he marched off. (Bear and the Ice - Martin Watts)

Poetry spans free verse and formal poetry. Poems on beer, (obviously): This glass is filled with the pale, /the gold, the amber, / the red, / the nut-brown, the bitter. / And the dark. (This Glass – Joanne Foxton). Genetics, loss, sickness, Covid itself, life’s chaos, nature’s rare sightings, the notion of hope and of the need for physical comfort, from ekphrasis to galloping prose poems. Sections of the Japanese forms of Haiku, a lone goose / honks its way/ across dark roof tops (Haiku – Jools Lambert) and Senryu, Haibun and Tanka are exquisitely crafted to be unpacked and dwelt on. In all of these poems we feel the sweat and suffering of our existence, the ache of bereavement, the thrill of life, of contact, the absolute transcendence of the power of love in our lives. (Indeed, this universal truth threads its way throughout the entire collection.)

I’m happy to add that Something Brewing also features two scripts, both by writers who have had their work performed at Script Yorkshire in the past. A radio play leads us through the aftermath of a death and its impact on the family MIKE: Oh, I know what you think. She’d be better off with you and Paul now. NINA: It’s not like that. It’s just. (BEAT) If it helps to take the pressure off. I don’t want to see Amy upset like this... (Fallout – David Kennard).

A stage play; working around the tale of Baba-Yaga takes us to a dark, disturbing place raising the spectre of fear in us all: MIKE: (TO TOMAS) Tell me sweetie, who do you love more? Mummy or Daddy? (Three Blind Mice – Loreta Vilkyte).

We will be launching the anthology in the Basement Bar, City Screen, Coney Street, York, on September 15 and you can get free tickets only via eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/something-brewing-launch-event-tickets-391899912187

Get there early from 6.45pm for 7pm start.

Do come! Enjoy an evening hosted by Lendal Press and hear the Pen to Paper writers read out tantalising snippets from the collection.

You can also pre-order Something Brewing here:

https://lendalpress.mailchimpsites.com/store/products/bed6f194-c795-4439-a6a2-9a1ef3513b26

And, by the way, Pen to Paper’s happy new home is The Cross Keys, Goodramgate, York.

Lizzi Linklater