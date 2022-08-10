Work has started on developing a £1.3m sports village in Northallerton.

The scheme will improve the existing Stone Cross recreational land as well as bringing land to the north of the town into community use.

Hambleton District Council has begun improving existing pathways, creating fitness trails, making ecological improvements to the beck, planting native species, creation ng a wetland area, new community allotments and a wild food area.

Some trees will be removed but a woodland management plan will improve overall biodiversity. Bird and bat boxes will be installed along with an otter holt.

This work is set to be completed in March 2023. Between now and then there will be times when access to certain areas at Stone Cross will be restricted but disruption will be kept to a minimum so people can continue to enjoy the green spaces.

Leader of Hambleton District Council, Councillor Mark Robson says the project with “ give residents access to top class sports facilities in the town centre and improve Northallerton’s green spaces.

He added: “Overall, this development is an integral part of the North Northallerton development which will see retail, residential, education, hospitality and employment opportunities brought to the edge of our county town.”

For more details, go to: https://www.hambleton.gov.uk/northallertonsportsvillage