A man has appeared in court charged with carrying out a robbery with a saw on Monday evening.

Ayonide Samusdeen Dodo Williams, 27, is alleged to have robbed the pharmacy at Tesco's Askham Bar superstore.

He appeared before York Magistrates Court in custody.

Because the charge can only be tried before a judge and a jury district judge Adrian Lower ordered that it be sent to York Crown Court.

Williams will appear before the higher court on September 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

It will be his first chance to enter a plea.

Williams, who gave his address as no fixed abode, represented himself before the court.

Prosecutor Melanie Ibbotson applied for him to be remanded in custody.

After hearing from her and from Williams, who addressed the court from the dock, district judge Adrian Lower ordered that the 27-year-old be remanded in custody.

He will be held at Hull Prison until his first appearance before the crown court.

Williams was arrested late on Monday evening.

He is alleged to have carried a saw during an incident at the Tesco superstore earlier the same day.

He is also alleged to have stolen medicines worth about £100 from the in-store pharmacy.