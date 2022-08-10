POLICE are searching for the next of kin of a woman who died in York earlier this week.
North Yorkshire Police officers have launched an appeal in the search for the family of Susan Norrie Dobson, who was 75 and was born in Kidderminster.
If you can help, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk to provide details.
