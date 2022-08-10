A MAN from North Yorkshire has been nominated for a national rail industry award for his contribution to the running of his local train station.
Andrew Loxton works as a retail supervisor for Northern at Bridlington station – but is better known by the train operator’s customers for his gardening and prize-winning floral arrangements on the platforms, for which the station has become famous.
And now, he has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Personal Contribution category of the prestigious National Rail Awards.
Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, which operates in York, said: “Andrew’s positive attitude is infectious and he spreads joy to both customers and colleagues alike.
"He takes great pride in his work and has really made his mark on Bridlington station – for which I know customers appreciate.”
Andrew will find out if he is the winner in his category at the awards ceremony in London on Thursday September 15.
