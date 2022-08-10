THIS weekend a popular outdoor market will be popping up in North Yorkshire.

Market organisers Little Bird will be setting up on Saturday (August 13) in Easingwold and on Sunday (August 14) in Wetherby in West Yorkshire.

The markets will take place in Easingwold Market Place on Saturday from 9am – 2pm, and in Wetherby Market Place on Sunday from 10am – 3pm.

Organisers say that the markets are a great day out for all the family and dogs are welcome too.

A spokesman said: "Life is tough for everyone just now and there is no better time to make the effort to support local small business, safe in the knowledge each purchase really is going to support the makers, bakers, creators, designers, artists and families behind each stall at Little Bird markets.

"Stall holders travel from across the Yorkshire area and many of them create unique handmade items that are not available from larger retailers.

"The ethos behind Little Bird Made has always been to shop local, and this doesn’t just mean shopping at the markets. As most of the markets are held within town centres they aim to encourage people to use the local shops and businesses within their own towns and villages as well.

"You don’t need to travel to larger towns to go clothes shopping, there will be a wide range of clothing and accessory stalls this weekend, with everything from children’s clothing through to bespoke items for adults."

Some of the stallholders this weekend include: Maes Handmade with lots of ethical and sustainable hair and fashion items to accessorise any outfit, Lou Lou Scarf with bespoke quality wool scarfs, waistcoats and ties all lovingly made in Yorkshire, Two little Mice and CraftyAllsorts4All who both specialise in fun children’s clothing, alongside Seb & I who are an eco-friendly mum and baby business with lots of gift ideas for both new arrivals and mummies to be and Forme Prints with their range of screen printed sustainably sourced clothing and bags for adults.

For further information on any of the events or to sign up to the mailing list for updates on 2022 market dates and locations click here or email info@littlebirdmade.co.uk

Alternately follow @LittleBirdMade on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.