A tree near Thirsk has been shortlisted as one of the twelve best in the country.
The landmark Holly on the Hill at Hawnby is a finalist in the annual Tree of the Year Competition staged by the Woodland Trust.
The competition is ran annually to raise the importance of rare and ancient trees.
People have until October 31 to vote, with the winner announced on November 4.
The trust said of the Hawnby tree: “The vast Holly on the Hill stands out in the landscape and becomes more fascinating as you move towards it. Unusually, this striking holly has a broad rounded crown, a clue that its canopy may have been harvested for many years.
“This magnificent holly is a massive outgrown coppice stool, and like many large old holly trees, its trunk is actually a collection of stems that have fused and grown together over a very long life. These stems range from two to six metres in diameter.”
To vote, go to the Woodland Trust website to see a ‘hall of fame’ of 12 trees to choose from.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here