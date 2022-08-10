A SCOUT leader in York has just been honoured at a special celebration for his 70 years in the role in the area.

Don Saxton started his lifelong commitment to Scouting as a Cub during the Second World War - and has been recognised for his commitment and dedication to Scouts in York and surrounding areas.

Seventy years as a leader is a very rare occasion so Don recently had his own platinum celebration at York’s Scout Activity Centre, which Don helped to create in the 1970s. Many achievements were highlighted as part of the 'This is Your Life' presentation and the stories recounted by people who had been involved with Don over the 70 years brought back a lot of direct and associated memories.

After receiving the Platinum award, Don said "The This is Your Life presentation was an overwhelming surprise, which I shall always remember.

"It was lovely to meet everyone in attendance and I feel honoured to have been a Scout volunteer."

As a child in the 1940s, Don joined Cubs at the York Garrison Scout Group which was actually on the barracks in the Calvary Regiment's stables. After serving in the Navy, Don started volunteering as a Scout Leader in 1952, spending 15 years at York Garrison Scouts.

At his wedding with wife Pam in 1962, the couple had a guard of honour provided by Cubs and Scouts - as Pam was also a Cub leader.

After spotting a gap in the market Don created a Scout Group at Heslington in 1974 then persuaded Pam to transfer from York Garrison to be Cub Leader there.

Their son Steve was present at the first Cub meeting, before joining Heslington Scouts just five months later. Steve later became Group Scout Leader there and started the Beaver Section.

Don continued to support Scouting in various roles over the decades and was appointed Ebor District Vice President in 2020. In recognition of his decades service to the young people of York, Don earned the top awards in Scouting - from an Award for Merit 1970 to the Silver Wolf in 2017 - the highest award in scouting "for services of the most exceptional character."

Looking back on his memories while in the role, Don said: "I’d forgotten for example leading a Queens Scout party to St George’s Chapel at Windsor during the 1960’s, when the then Queen Mother was on royal duty."

Meanwhile, Mark Draper, who is the current leader of Heslington Scout Group said: "Don is inspirational man who has provided me and countless others with guidance and support over the years. His enthusiasm shines through every aspect of his Scouting work and continues to set an example to all involved.”