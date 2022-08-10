AN EVENING talk, featuring an England cricket legend, is coming to a popular venue in York later this year.
Named in the greatest ever England Test XI, Alastair Cook is the world’s fifth highest test run scorer of all time. He is England’s most-capped player and has captained the team in an English record 59 Tests and 69 ODIs.
In October this year, Cook will join Johnathan 'Aggers' Agnew at the Grand Opera House in York talking through special memories in a highly entertaining evening.
Recently, Cook has joined Aggers in the commentary box and - the pair were on commentary during the nail-biting final moments of England’s dramatic World Cup victory and they are bound to relive that.
The event, to be held on October 2 in York, is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers’ Association and money raised will go to the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.
Tickets cost £13 and are available on the ATG tickets website.
