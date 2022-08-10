HERE is a list of the latest planning applications for York
22/01467/FUL for single storey rear and side extensions, replacement garage, dormer to rear, alterations to windows to rear after demolition of garage and extension at The Whitehouse, Main Street, Askham Richard
22/01524/FUL for replacement of existing external doors and windows to flats No.36 - 58, and new roof at 36 Lime Tree Avenue
22/01554/FUL for first floor side and single storey rear extensions at 17 Church Lane, Nether Poppleton
In the event of an appeal against a refusal of these householder applications, any representations made will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment.
22/01492/FUL and 22/01493/LBC for change of use from barber shop to combined radio studio and food preparation, delivery and pick-up operation, with alterations to shopfront and installation of replacement flue to front (retrospective) at Star Barber Ltd, 82 – 84 Goodramgate
22/01374/FUL and 22/01375/LBC for glazing of light well to rear (retrospective) at Burgsys 9 Castlegate
22/01611/LBC for installation of 1no. rooflight to front elevation (retrospective) at 9B Castlegate
22/01522/FUL for change of use from retail throughout (use class E) to mixed use retail on ground and 1st floors (use class E) and residential on 2nd and 3rd floors (use class C3) at Dannie Lea Hair Design, 76 Micklegate
22/01187/FUL for conversion of existing tyre sales shop (Class A1) to create 3no. residential dwellings (Class C3) including internal and external alterations to part replace existing glazed shop front, with infill brick work, new fenestration, external doors and new sash windows throughout at P W Tyres, 36 - 38 Holgate Road
22/01587/LBC for external works to include replacement roof lanterns, new rooflights, bin store, external decoration and repairs to roof, windows and doors. Internal works to include reinstatement of front lobby partition, removal and creation of partition walls and upgrade of heating and electrical systems at De Grey House, St Leonards Place
22/01561/FUL and 22/01562/LBC for replacement of windows to front and shopfront at Regency Dry Cleaning, 75 Bootham
22/01484/FUL for variation of condition 1 of permitted application 21/00600/ORC to alter floor layout and elevations at British Trust For Conservation Volunteers, 3 - 7 Leake Street
22/01555/FULM for extension to Pavers facility to provide office space with associated car parking and landscaping at Pavers Ltd, Catherine House, Northminster Business Park, Harwood Road
22/01504/FULM for renovation and change of use of former care home (use class C2) to create 12no. Flats (use class C3) with shared amenities and one 5/6 Person HMO (use class C4) at Morrell House, 388 Burton Stone Lane
Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.
Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing within 21 days to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here