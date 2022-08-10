HERE is a list of the latest planning applications for York

22/01467/FUL for single storey rear and side extensions, replacement garage, dormer to rear, alterations to windows to rear after demolition of garage and extension at The Whitehouse, Main Street, Askham Richard

22/01524/FUL for replacement of existing external doors and windows to flats No.36 - 58, and new roof at 36 Lime Tree Avenue

22/01554/FUL for first floor side and single storey rear extensions at 17 Church Lane, Nether Poppleton

In the event of an appeal against a refusal of these householder applications, any representations made will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment.

22/01492/FUL and 22/01493/LBC for change of use from barber shop to combined radio studio and food preparation, delivery and pick-up operation, with alterations to shopfront and installation of replacement flue to front (retrospective) at Star Barber Ltd, 82 – 84 Goodramgate

22/01374/FUL and 22/01375/LBC for glazing of light well to rear (retrospective) at Burgsys 9 Castlegate

22/01611/LBC for installation of 1no. rooflight to front elevation (retrospective) at 9B Castlegate

22/01522/FUL for change of use from retail throughout (use class E) to mixed use retail on ground and 1st floors (use class E) and residential on 2nd and 3rd floors (use class C3) at Dannie Lea Hair Design, 76 Micklegate

22/01187/FUL for conversion of existing tyre sales shop (Class A1) to create 3no. residential dwellings (Class C3) including internal and external alterations to part replace existing glazed shop front, with infill brick work, new fenestration, external doors and new sash windows throughout at P W Tyres, 36 - 38 Holgate Road

22/01587/LBC for external works to include replacement roof lanterns, new rooflights, bin store, external decoration and repairs to roof, windows and doors. Internal works to include reinstatement of front lobby partition, removal and creation of partition walls and upgrade of heating and electrical systems at De Grey House, St Leonards Place

22/01561/FUL and 22/01562/LBC for replacement of windows to front and shopfront at Regency Dry Cleaning, 75 Bootham

22/01484/FUL for variation of condition 1 of permitted application 21/00600/ORC to alter floor layout and elevations at British Trust For Conservation Volunteers, 3 - 7 Leake Street

22/01555/FULM for extension to Pavers facility to provide office space with associated car parking and landscaping at Pavers Ltd, Catherine House, Northminster Business Park, Harwood Road

22/01504/FULM for renovation and change of use of former care home (use class C2) to create 12no. Flats (use class C3) with shared amenities and one 5/6 Person HMO (use class C4) at Morrell House, 388 Burton Stone Lane

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing within 21 days to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA