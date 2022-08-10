WITH temperatures set to soar again this month - an ice cream can is rolling into York offering free scoops.
High-street cocktail bar, Slug & Lettuce, has got four new limited edition ice cream-inspired cocktails - plus an ice cream van rolling into York this August to dish out a free dollop of chill.
The ice cream van will be touring the UK, giving away 500 free ice creams in each location. The first 30 early birds will also receive an exclusive goodie bag including a Beauty BLVD lipstick. Partygoers can scan a QR code to get a free summer cocktail at any Slug & Lettuce throughout the summer months.
So, whether you’re a lemon sorbet lover or more in the mood for a pornstar martini flavoured ice cream, get yourself down to Kings Staith by the riverside from 12pm on August 29.
Slug & Lettuce will also be hosting two themed bottomless brunches to celebrate the season in style. Live it up like a Love Islander or get your groove on to the tunes from Grease on August 28 and September 24.
"Whatever tickles your fancy, come on down and cool off with a cocktail at Slug & Lettuce this summer," a spokesperson said.
