EMERGENCY services have been called in after a crash in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 10.30pm last night after reports of a crash in Malton Road, Stockton on the Forest.

A service spokesman said: "Huntington crews responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"All persons were out on arrival and no action was required by the fire service."

It's not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.