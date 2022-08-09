POLICE investigating an alleged sexual assault on a girl in a street in an East Yorkshire town have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.
Humberside Police said a man was reported to have approached a girl near to the junction of Grovehill Road and Cherry Tree Lane, Beverley, before allegedly touching her inappropriately.
"Officers believe that the man in the e-fit may have vital information that could assist with our investigations," said a spokesperson.
"Anyone that recognises this man or has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 22*15762 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here