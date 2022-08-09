POLICE investigating an alleged sexual assault on a girl in a street in an East Yorkshire town have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to.

Humberside Police said  a man was reported to have approached a girl near to the junction of Grovehill Road and Cherry Tree Lane, Beverley, before allegedly touching her inappropriately.

"Officers believe that the man in the e-fit may have vital information that could assist with our investigations," said a spokesperson.

"Anyone that recognises this man or has any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 22*15762 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."