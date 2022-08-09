The team at Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery, Spirit of Yorkshire have launched a limited edition special release whisky.

Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 Special Release is the third bottling in a limited run of releases that are launched annually to celebrate the iconic day on 1st August.

It is a combination of whisky aged in selected ex-Bourbon and ex-Oloroso and ex-Moscatel sherry casks that were laid down in 2017.

Launching the whisky, director, Joe Clark said: "Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 offers a rare glimpse into some of our oldest whisky and our best casks. Full-term Oloroso and Moscatel sherry matured whisky is married with some of our best bourbon cask whisky to create a rich, complex whisky that is completely different from our core whisky, Filey Bay Flagship and Filey Bay Finishes."

Co-Founder, David Thompson says he is pleased with the flavour profile of the distillery's latest single malt whisky release and warns that it is likely to sell out quickly.

He copntinued: "Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 is rich and spicy with flavours of dried fruits, cinder toffee, boiled sweets and orange zest.

"With only 1500 bottles available, Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022 is amongst our rarest whisky releases to date. It's also one of our oldest whiskies to be bottled so far and it's highly likely that it will sell out quickly."

Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2022, 55% abv is sold with a Special Release tube and costs £85. It's available from the distillery shop and online at spiritofyorkshire.com

Spirit of Yorkshire is a field to bottle distillery that was launched in 2016, with its first single malt whisky, Filey Bay bottled in 2019.

It is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.