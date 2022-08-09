THIEVES have targeted a town near York and stolen two vehicles after breaking into a property.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary that occurred in Selby the early hours of this morning (August 9).

The incident happened between 1.15am and 5.10am at a property in Abbots Road in the town.

Entry was gained to the property via a front window and several personal items were stolen as well as two sets of keys. A Mitsubishi Colt described as blue/silver in colour and a grey Yamaha motorcycle with orange wheels was also stolen during the burglary, police have confirmed.

Police are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information or saw anything suspicious. In particular, officers are asking local residents if they have any CCTV or dash cam footage of vehicles in the area at the time of the burglary to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Teri.MaddoxCliff@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Teri Maddox-Cliff. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220140313 when quoting information.