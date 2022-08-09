Plans have been submitted to transform the upper floors of a prominent building in Harrogate Town Centre into a new aparthotel.

The 17-room apartment hotel is planned in James Street, in a building which until recently contained Next.

In September, however, fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas plans to re-open on the ground floor.

Leeds-based developer Countrylarge, who own the building, says the hotel operator is Beyond, which specialises in running carbon neutral aparthotel.

Antony Rosindale from Countrylarge said: "This planning application will complete the transformation of the building and bring economic benefits to the town centre. It is a great way to fully utilise the whole building and we are very excited to have Beyond operating it for us.

“Our aim is to get started as soon as we can, and we already have a contractor lined up to complete the conversion.”

James Fry, founder of Beyond added:

“Harrogate is a fantastic place and we are thrilled at bringing our sustainable, carbon neutral operating model to the town. This building is ideally placed so people can enjoy everything that Harrogate has to offer.”

The professional team involved in the project include architect Corstophine + Wright planning consultant Quod, conservation consultants Woodhall and lawyers Schofield Sweeney.

The conversion the upper floors into the aparthotel will start as soon as possible, if planning permission is granted.