YORK has been ranked as one of the worst places to have afternoon tea in the UK, according to new research.
Experts from Lottie gathered data on the number of cafés serving afternoon tea, their average prices and ratings across areas in the UK, to discover the best and worst places for afternoon tea.
York is named 16th worst area for afternoon tea, with a final score of 4.60 out of 10. The city secures a high score of 8.70/10 for ratings, but with only 41 per cent of cafés offering afternoon tea, it earns a low score of 4.15/10 in this category, whilst earning only 0.94/10 for its prices.
Lottie revealed that the worst area for afternoon tea is Portsmouth with a final score of 3.45 out of 10. Despite a high score of 9/10 for ratings, only 13 per cent of Portsmouth cafés offer afternoon tea, which is also let down by its price score of 0/10.
The study shows that the best area for afternoon tea is Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, with an impressive final score of 9.08 out of 10. Afternoon tea in the Lakes tourist hotspot is easy to find as it scores a 10/10 in this category, whilst also securing high scores for its fair prices and ratings.
