A former railway and office building is to be turned into holiday flats.

York property developer Neil Cook is to carry out the work at Holgate House at 128 Holgate Road, York.

The project, scheduled for completion by next Easter, follows him securing more than £2m of funding.

Mr Cook has planning approval to convert the former offices into eight luxury self-catering apartments. There will also be basement leisure facilities including a sauna and steam room.

Almost £1m has been allocated to redevelop the building, work which will be overseen by Box Architects of Leeds and Collis Quantity Surveyors.

Interior design will be headed up by Lucy Seddon of York-based Helston Street Interiors, who promises apartments that bring together rustic charm and elegant nods to York’s heritage.

Bert and May of York will be supplying ‘opulent’ bathrooms, and The Main Company of Green Hammerton, near York, will supply ‘state of the art’ kitchens, which together aim to deliver ‘a sophisticated home from home experience.’

The apartments will form part of Mr Cook’s luxury property portfolio, Chateau Anna, which includes three holiday lets across the city of York, each designed with a touch of French style.

Mr Cook said: “This is a really exciting step forward for us, and we’re delighted to be in a position to bring this empty building back to life. The property will be sympathetically restored, preserving the traditional period features whilst injecting a modern feel with the interior design. It will be a great addition to York’s hospitality scene, whilst honouring the heritage of the building and the beautiful setting of York.”

Holgate House, set in 0.7 acres, was built in the 1850’s and was home to Henry Tennant, who became General Manager of the Leeds and Thirsk Railway and later General Manager for NER until he retired in 1891.

As part of the transformation of the building, Holgate House will be renamed Railway House to recognise such heritage.

The building remained a private house until 1933 when the York Educational Settlement – a Quaker adult education institution - took over and remained until 1976.

More recently, it was used for offices.

Railway House will include two three-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and three one-bed apartments each boasting their own living area, diner and kitchen.

Prices will range from £250 - £1,000 per night, and guests will have the option to enjoy private dining in their own apartment or, even a private cocktail making workshop.

For corporate clients, apartments can be hired for meetings or entertaining.

The redevelopment of Holgate House forms part of wider expansion plans for Chateau Anna, who seek to add to its current three holiday lets- The Bishy, The Courtyard and Victoria Bar – all close to the city centre, and all recently renovated.